Cuba President Describes 2019 as a Year of Challenges and Victories

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel envisioned 2019 on Wednesday a year of challenges and victories, a few days before the island celebrates the 60th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

‘A new year is about to begin, a new anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution. It will be a year of challenges, battles, and victories and we will go for more,’ he wrote on his Twitter account.

To the labels #SomosCuba and #SomosContinuidad, the president added # YoVotoSí, in reference to the popular referendum convened for February 24 on the new Constitution of Cuba, which after being approved unanimously on December 22 by the National Assembly of People’s Power must be endorsed at the polls by means of direct and secret vote.

In his recent speech at the close of the second ordinary session of the Assembly, Diaz-Canel mentioned challenges for next year such as economic development and the computerization of society, amid an escalation of hostility on the part of the current US administration, with the resurgence of the blockade as a spearhead.