This makes Cuba the second country on earth with the greatest female participation, electoral authorities highlighted

Of the 605 candidates to the National Assembly of the Popular Power of Cuba, 53.2 percent are women, which places the island in the second Parliament on the planet with the greatest female participation, electoral authorities highlighted.

If all the nominees in the elections of March 11 are ratified by the people, only Rwanda (61.3 percent) would surpass Cuba in terms of female presence in a Legislative, said the president of the National Candidacy Commission, Gisela Duarte, quoted by Granma newspaper.

According to Duarte, the number of young people between 18 and 35 years old would also grow, reaching 13.2 percent of the candidates for the unicameral Parliament, whose members will take office on April 19, beginning the ninth term.

The official explained that 47.4 percent of the candidates are delegates from constituencies, elected in neighborhood assemblies so that the 168 municipalities of the country would have representation with at least two deputies and one of them of municipal descent.

Duarte added that 86 percent of the nominees have attained higher education, while 40.6 percent are black and mestizo.

Regarding the data provided, the president of the National Candidacy Commission stressed the interest in the Parliament being an X-ray of Cuba.