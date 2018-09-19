Cuba: New Details on Investigations of Plane Crashed in Havana

According to the president of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba (IACC), Armando Daniel Lopez, the content of the Boeing 737-200’s two black boxes has been clarified almost entirely

The investigation into the plane crash that took place on May 18th in Havana entered a new phase, which will allow identifying if it was the result of human errors or technical failures, Cuban authorities of the sector reported..

The president of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba (IACC), Armando Daniel Lopez, said that the new stage is reached after the content of the two black boxes of the Boeing 737-200 of the Mexican company Damojh has been clarified almost entirely. This plane had been rented by Cubana de Aviación and crashed with 113 human beings on board in the vicinity of the Jose Marti International Airport.

In the case of the team responsible for collecting the voices and sounds of the cabin, it was clarified between 90 and 95 percent, while the intended to record the parameters of the flight was entirely identified, he explained cited by the National Television News.

According to Daniel Lopez, who heads the government commission in charge of the investigations, the strong impact and fire resulting from the accident, of which only one Cuban citizen survived, did not damage the black boxes, which allowed obtaining the information.

On board the aircraft were 102 Cubans, seven Mexicans (six crew members and one tourist), two Argentinians and two Sahrawis living in Cuba, with Mailen Diaz, of 19 years old, as the only survivor.

The new phase of the investigation involves analyzing the flight details minute by minute, second by second, in order to establish what happened, Daniel Lopez added.

The investigations into the tragedy have taken place with the participation of experts from Cuba, Mexico and the United States, the country where the black boxes were taken to complete their research.