Cuba Hopes to Welcome Five Million Tourists Next Year

Despite a decrease in tourist arrivals so far this year, the prospects are good for the end of 2018 and 2019

Authorities of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) have declared today that Cuba hopes to receive 5,100,000 foreign visitors in 2019.

MINTUR Commercial Director Michel Bernal added that despite a decrease in tourist arrivals so far this year, the prospects are good for the end of 2018 and 2019.

He believes that for next December the total number of travelers will be similar to the closing of last year, when the country received about 4.7 million visitors.

Bernal participated in a press conference as part of the 22nd MITM Americas held at the Melia Cohiba Hotel in Havana, from September 18 to 21, with the presence of 200 participants from 27 countries.

This event focuses on travel contracts for congresses and meetings and constitutes a highly relevant meeting, as well as a unique opportunity for this country in this specialty.