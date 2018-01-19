More than 130 athletes from 25 nations will compete for places in the world ranking

The Women’s Épée World Cup will take place today in this capital, in which some of the greatest fencers of the world will be competing.

Among them are Estonian Julia Beljajeva, number one on the world list with 147 units, and Chinese Yiwen Sun, who among the top 10 fencers, won a bronze medal at Rio de Janeiro-2016 Olympic event.

Other renowned fencers at the World Cup will be Russian Tatiana Gudkova, fourth on the world, and her compatriot Violetta Kolobova, 10th place.

The contest will also be cheered up by Latin American athletes, who will try to get as much experience as possible, when competing with higher rivals.

Individual competitions are scheduled for January 19 and 20, while team competitions will be on January 21.