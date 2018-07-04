Congress on Disasters underway in Havana

Participants in this event will also deal with the effect of climate change on disaster situations and will promote the exchange of ideas on the issue



Cuban and foreign experts are attending in Havana the 10th International Congress on Disasters, an event organized by the Civil Defense and the Fire Brigade of this Caribbean nation, which will last until Friday, July 6.

The event aims to bring together authorities, officials, scientists, professionals, specialists and activists from around the world to promote an inclusive vision on issues such as sustainable development, climate change adaptation, reduction and resilience of disaster risk.

According to organizers, the congress has a broad-spectrum scientific program, which includes the different kinds of hazards, vulnerabilities and risks associated with them in the different stages.

