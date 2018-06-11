Commission Continues Work on New Constitution Draft Proposal

The members of the commission have already met in several sessions led by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee

Led by its president, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Party Central Committee, and with the participation of President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Second Party Secretary José Ramón Machado Ventura, the commission created to develop the first draft of a new Constitution met in several busy sessions over the past week

Their intense work allowed progress to be made in drafting the precepts that will be included in the draft, which, as has been reported, will be presented to the National Assembly for evaluation before being submitted to broad public discussion. Taking into consideration recommendations from these debates, a final proposal will be written, and a national referendum held.