The meeting will take place on January 21 and 22 and in this context the Second Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Celac-China Forum

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will head the delegation of the Caribbean island that will participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) to be held in Santiago, Chile.

The meeting will take place on January 21 and 22 and in this context the Second Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Celac-China Forum.

The conclave in Chile is an opportune occasion to consolidate the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean, strengthen the work of Celac and its actions as a recognized interlocutor of the region in the face of diverse extra-regional partners and in multiple multilateral scenarios.

The Celac -created on February 23, 2010- is an intergovernmental regional organization that brings the Latin America and the Caribbean countries together, without the presence of the United States, and began operating on December 3, 2011.

In this way, a forum was established that brings together the 33 sovereign states of the region, which seeks to deepen the political, economic, social and cultural integration of Latin America and the Caribbean, based on full respect for democracy and human rights.

Among the objectives of the Celac stood up the strengthening of political dialogue between the States and translate, through political agreement, the principles and values in consensus.