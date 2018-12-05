Brazil: Workers’ Party Youth Representatives Thank Cuban Doctors

The young PTs shared a letter saying that Cuba exerts a significant influence on the formulation of State policies that guarantee basic and universal rights

The young people of the Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil thank today Cuban doctors for their solidarity that contributed to strengthening the basic principles of equity and integrality of health in this country.

In a letter, distributed on social networks, they state that Cuba exerts a significant influence on the formulation of State policies that guarantee basic and universal rights.

The signatories of the letter also repudiate the offenses issued by President-elect Jair Bolsonaro against the Cuban professionals who participated in the Brazilian More Doctors program.

Mid of November, Cuba decided to withdraw from this initiative before the questioning and derogatory statements of Bolsonaro, who assumes power on January 1.

In the text, the young PTs expressed that the experiences shared with the Brazilian people, the humanitarian assistance and quality of the Cuban doctors must be translated into resistance for the construction of a society more concerned with family and community medicine.

In this regard, the National Secretary of Students of the PT, Mario Magno, lamented the non-continuation of Cubans in the More Doctors program and denounced those profane, authoritarian discourses that strengthen neoliberalism ended with an important cooperation program.

Such a situation, he stressed, will not only affect Brazil but also the world, fundamentally, the countries that suffer from these historical inequalities in health.

The Ministry of Health of Cuba explained in its position that the initiative of the then president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, in which Cuba participated since 2013, had the noble purpose of ensuring medical attention to the largest number of the Brazilian population, in accordance with the principle of universal health coverage promoted by the World Health Organization.