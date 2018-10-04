Brazil: Presidential Candidates to Last TV Debate

According to the calendar for the 2018 elections, today will be the last day to spread electoral propaganda through radio and TV, as well as rallies



Seven of the 13 candidates to Brazil’s presidency will liven up today in TV Globo the last debate before the first summon to vote in the first round of next Sunday October 7 elections.

Fernando Haddad, of the Workers’ Party (PT); Ciro Gomes, of the Labour Democratic Party (PDT), Geraldo Alckmin, of the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (PSDB) and Marina Silva, of the Sustainability Network (Rede) will be among those participating in the confrontation.

Also attending will be Alvaro Dias (Podemos), Henrique Meirelles, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) and Guilherme Boulos, of the Party Socialism and Liberty (PSOL).

Alleging to follow a medical recommendation, the leader in the polls vote intention and representative of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), the former Army captain, Jair Bolsonaro, will be absent from the debate.

The ultra-right candidate was victim of an aggression with a knife last September 6 during a campaign rally in Minas Gerais, as a consequence of which he was operated on twice that kept him hospitalized and away from the election campaign for more than three weeks.

However, before being attacked, already the acting president of the PSL and one of his closest collaborators, Gustavo Babianno, had announced he would not be present in any other debate, except for one exception.

According to Babianno, the confrontations did not contribute anything and ‘the person there has to be a profesor of concisión and wizard to expose any idea in one minute or more’.

After confirming yesterday Bolsonaro’s absence to the final debate, the presidential candidate of the PDT, Ciro Gomes, defied him to participate saying he was using a false medical certificate as an excuse to be absent and reminded him that is an infraction.

According to the calendar for the 2018 elections, today will be the last day to spread electoral propaganda through radio and TV, as well as rallies for political propaganda.

The final discussion between aspirants to occupy the Palace of Planalto will be a while after the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) revealed that until last 29 September were detected 12 thousand 172 cases of inconsistency in donations and campaign expenses.

Among the irregularities mentioned there are cases of donors registered in the program of social aid ‘Family Bag’, unemployed, relatives of candidates and even dead people, anticipated the TSE.