Bolsonaro against Migration Pact Signed by Temer’s Government

President-elect Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that Brazil will withdraw from the UN’s global pact on migration, recently signed by the government of Michel Temer, it was reported here on Wednesday.

‘As of January we are going to denounce, we are going to revoke that migration pact, we cannot agree with that,’ the former military man posted in a transmission made through the social network Facebook.

He said that ‘we are a town of immigrants, but there has to be a very strict criterion.’

He regretted that Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes signed the UN document for migration, along with about 160 countries.

‘Unhappily the current Foreign Minister signed a UN migration pact. I think that everyone knows what is happening in France, where it is simply unbearable to live in some places. The tendency is to increase intolerance,’ Bolsonaro said.

He added that the French people welcomed the migrants in the best possible way, ‘but we all know the history of these people, they have something inside them, they do not abandon their roots and want to make their culture, their previous rights, and their privileges. And France is suffering from this,’ he stressed.

The Global Compact for Migration of the UN was approved on December 10 before oppositions from several countries that decided not to sign it as the United States, Chile, Australia, Switzerland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Estonia, Israel, and Republic Dominican

Such an understanding, a 40-page document, was approved by 156 countries out of the 193 members of the United Nations and seeks to strengthen ‘cooperation on international migration in all its dimensions,’ but legally it is not mandatory.