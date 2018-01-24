The new offices will be opened in Cuiaba and Campo Grande (Brazil), Asuncion (Paraguay), and Salta and Cordoba (Argentina)

Oscar Barriga, president of Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), said that the company was authorized to open commercial offices in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Peru.

Barriga said that YPFB seeks to commercialize directly liquid petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas or urea and ammonia, and other products, in the aforementioned countries.

Barriga said that YPFB seeks to open an office in Lima or Arequipa in Peru.

Barriga told the media that YPFB was reorganized so market conditions can be met.

Barriga said that thanks to this process the prospecting, exploitation and industrialization of hydrocarbons in Bolivia can be boosted.

‘With that purpose, a budget of $1.5 billion USD was allocated this year,’ said Barriga.