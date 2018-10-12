Bolivia Celebrates Decolonization Day

President Evo Morales said that the indigenous movement always fought for the Homeland and to recover its identity

While the policies of plundering our natural resources continue, our struggle will continue, President Evo Morales said on Friday, celebrating the Decolonization Day and presenting the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

From the Casa Grande del Pueblo, the headquarters of the Executive, Morales said that the indigenous movement always fought for the Homeland and to recover its identity.

Our desire is to have a Plurinational America, said the president, accompanied by representatives of 36 indigenous nationalities.

The head of State, representative of the Aymara ethnic group, confirmed that the indigenous people will never again live subjugated.

The date coincides in time with the beginning of the Spanish rule after its arrival on the American continent on October 12, 1492.

Morales previously posted a message on Twitter stating, ‘we are all equal and we enjoy the same rights in our Plurinational State.’