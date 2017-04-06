Venezuelan reject the pretensions of the opposition coalition Democratic Unity Table (MUD), whose leadership intends to remove magistrates from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ)

Members of non-governmental organizations and social movements march in this capital today to demonstrate against the interference policies of the international right-wing and show their readiness to defend the Constitution and peace of Venezuela.

Summoned by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), thousands of Venezuelans gathered from 09:00 (local time) in Morelos square to move to the corner of San Francisco, in the vicinity of the National Assembly headquarters.

We reject the pretensions of the deputies of the opposition coalition Democratic Unity Table (MUD), whose leadership intends to remove magistrates from the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), the head of the Parliamentary Homeland Group, Héctor Rodríguez, stated yesterday, during a press conference.

The Parliament, which remains in contempt, fails to comply with the terms established in the Constitution as part of a coup plot and repeatedly attacks the other public authorities in the country, said the PSUV leader.

‘The attempt to dismiss the judges of the Supreme Court -he said- is nothing more than an attempted coup by the MUD, similar to those perpetrated in Honduras, Paraguay, and Brazil.’

‘We have to express our rejection this Thursday and every day in the streets of the town, in a peaceful way, but also with strong conviction,’ said Rodríguez.

He also denounced the call by the leadership of the National Assembly (opposition majority) to a mobilization, also today, to support the Parliament’s decision to dismiss the TSJ magistrates for allegedly punishing a legal coup.

Deputy Freddy Guevara, who serves as vice-president of Parliament, called an opposition rally on Francisco Fajardo highway, the largest in Caracas.

Last Tuesday militants of the PSUV and sympathizers of the MUD also concentrated, but while the defenders of the Bolivarian Revolution did it in a peaceful way, the opponents carried out violent acts against the Bolivarian National Police.