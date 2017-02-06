The Venezuelan government has accepted to continue talks to resolve differences and establish a common policy for peace and economic development



The Venezuelan government has reaffirmed its willingness to dialogue with the opposition to try to resolve their differences and establish a common policy for peace and economic development of the nation.

We will insist on Table of Dialogue to resolve the issues peacefully and respecting the Constitution, said a statement revealed Monday by Jorge Rodriguez, head of the Executive Committee for negotiations.

Although there is a sector of the opposition leadership that persists on pushing ahead violence as a way of doing politics, we will continue with our position, which is committed to peace, he reiterated.

The official said he expects the National Assembly (where the opposition is in majority) to abandon its disrespect and to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, to remove the deputies elected in the state of Amazonas, for irregularities in the parliamentary elections of December 2015, while an investigation is going on.