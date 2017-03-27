The Venezuelan government has demanded the suspension of the special OAS session, slated for tomorrow at the request of 18 countries, considering it a violation of the regional bloc statutes

There is ongoing harassment against Venezuela led by the United States through the occupant of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, a statement issued in Twitter by Foreign Minister Delcy Rodríguez.

According to the document, Almagro leads a group of governments that makes up a minority faction and promote ‘a pernicious international environment about the course of democratic life in Venezuela, trying to undermine its sovereignty and independence.’

In view of these serious and irregular developments within the OAS, we request the Chair of the Permanent Council to suspend the meeting scheduled without the consent of our Government, as contemplated by the Organization’s rules, the document released today demands.

The Bolivarian Government has also warned of the grave ‘dangers that surround the vigorous Venezuelan democracy and its successful human rights model,’ as a result of the OAS’s media and diplomatic assault ‘against the constitutional system’ of this South American nation.

Destabilizing Venezuela will have effects beyond our borders, and will weigh heavily on the regional life and historical development of the Patria Grande (Great Homeland), the text underlines.

It also reiterates Venezuela’s categorical rejection of the ‘interventionist plan that a minority faction of countries within the OAS intends to attack against our homeland, as well as repudiates the excessive and unlawful behavior of Mr. Luis Almagro through his criminal actions against the public powers’ of Venezuela.

Finally, the communiqué states that if the ‘illegal, unilateral, deviant and biased action in favor of violent extremists in Venezuela persists,’ the Government will react ‘with severity and firmness through diplomatic means, the instruments of international law and according to the Venezuelan constitutional order.’