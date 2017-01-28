US President Donald Trump criticized the New York Times and Washington Post newspapers, among the country’s most influential and important media

According to the Republican president, who took office on January 20, the first publication has been wrong about him from the beginning.

It said that I would lose the primaries and then the general elections. False news, Trump wrote in his personal Twitter account.

The coverage on me at @nytimes and @washingtonpost has been fake and angry, added the head of state, before commenting further that both media have not changed course, and never will.