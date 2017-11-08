Restrictions have been announced for Americans interested in doing business with Cuba and traveling to the Caribbean island

The US government announced today greater restrictions for Americans interested in doing business with Cuba and traveling to the Caribbean island, in compliance with the presidential memorandum that reverses important aspects of the rapprochement between the two countries.

The State, Commerce and Treasury departments announced the adoption of ‘coordinated actions’ to implement the document signed by President Donald Trump on June 16 in Miami, Florida, which included vetoing Americans to make transactions with more than 180 entities of the Caribbean nation.

It also requires that all nonacademic ‘people-to-people’ educational trips be conducted under the auspices of an organization that is subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.