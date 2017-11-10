Trump has not yet signed any of the 10 major legislative projects he promised to approve in the first 100 days in office

President Donald Trump is a Despot’s Apprentice whose authoritarian instincts constitute a serious threat to the integrity of the democratic system in the United States, according to an article in the newspaper The Hill.

Trump is the type of demagogue whose action worried the Founding Fathers of the republic, who foresaw mechanisms to counteract the probable emergence of people like him, the text adds, signed by Brian Klaas, a professor at the London School of Economics.

Klaas, author of the book The Despot’s Apprentice, Donald Trump’s Attack on Democracy, adds that a year after the triumph of the real estate tycoon in the 2016 elections, it is worth asking if the American democracy will subsist at its current White House boss’s term, and accused him of politicizing the rule of law, forgiving his political allies and punishing his rivals.

Trump takes the press almost daily as a scapegoat and calls the journalists the town’s enemies while threatening to revoke work licenses to the media even though they are protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution, he adds.

According to the academic, when he engages in compromising and absurd conflicts of interest, the president breaks ethical principles in a habitual way, surrounds himself with generals and family members without any qualification, while the imprudent and divisive Twitts that he publishes are counterproductive and his narcissistic impulsiveness destroys his own agenda.

The expert points out that after almost 300 days in power, Trump has not signed any of the 10 major legislative projects he promised to approve in the first 100 days in office, and he did not even approve the health plan to replace the Obamacare, established by former President Barack Obama in 2010.