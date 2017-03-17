The railway accident that took place last February 24th in the Sancti Spiritus-Zaza del Medio railway branch in which six passengers were killed and nearly 50 got injured, was due to a violation on the part of the rail car crew, according to the final report of the Ministry of Transport (Mitrans, in Spanish).

The document issued by the ministerial commission, which was specially designated by the minister, states that the crew violated the crossing established at the Tuinucú station, with the 4534 extra train, which traveled in the opposite direction loaded with sugar cane towards the Melanio Hernández sugar mill, Taguasco municipality.