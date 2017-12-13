Serbian President Begins Official Visit to Cuba

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic begins today an official visit to Cuba until Saturday, said the Cuban ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vucic’s agenda includes a meeting tomorrow with Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, and official talks on December 15th with Cuban President Raul Castro.

Vucic will also attend an exhibition on historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, and will place a floral tribute to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.

Vucic’s visit to Cuba is responding to an invitation made by President Raul Castro.

In last October, Vucic said that good political relations between the two countries should be the foundation for the development of economic cooperation.

On that occasion, he referred to current possibilities in the agricultural field, as well as in medicine and the pharmaceutical industry.