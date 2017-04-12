An artistic gala at the Principal Theater of Sancti Spiritus -central Cuba- opened last night the 26th edition of the International Book Fair in this city founded in 1514 by Spaniards.

Liudmila Quincoses, Cuban poet and writer, was in charge of the opening words on Tuesday evening, in one of the most emblematic places in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba’s fourth founding village. The cultural event has toured different Cuban cities, has Canada as its guest of honor and is dedicated to Cuban intellectual and politician Armando Hart Davalos.

Among the volumes that will be available for reading lovers, there is a photo collection of the 90th birthday of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and very requested dictionaries, storybooks and cookbooks, he stressed.

According to the event’s program, on Wednesday the book ‘Reto a la Soledad’ (Challenge to Loneliness), by Orlando Cardoso Villavicencio, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, as well as the volume titled ‘Dios, Chavez y Fidel’ (God, Chavez and Fidel) will be presented.

On Thursday, there will be a panel on Ernesto Che Guevara, and the launching of the book ‘Che, Entre la Literatura y La Vida’ (Che, between Literature and Life) by local writer Julio Llanes.

On Saturday, the winners of the International Contest of Love Letters, sponsored by the Escribania Dollz Alternative Cultural Center, led by Luidmila Quincoses, will be awarded. The Fair will close on Sunday.

Photos: A. del Valle.