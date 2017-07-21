The humanistic thought of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro was honored this Thursday by the 263 new graduates of the medicine, stomatology and technical careers in the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus.

According to Dr. Cira Julia Marquez, rector of the university, the new breed of professionals will devote themselves to the medical practice with a high ethical commitment and will continue to make this the most noble and human of all jobs, as Fidel once pointed out.

For their academic performance, 80 students were granted the Gold Certificate, while other 13 were presented with the Scientific Merit Award, a recognition conferred to those who excel in research and in the prize exams. Likewise, 76 graduates received the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy Vanguard Movement recognition.