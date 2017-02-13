Cuban famous pianist and songwriter Chucho Valdes won another Grammy Award for his long career thanks to his album in homage of the Iraqueres music band,which was founded by him

In the ceremony that took place yesterday at the Los Angeles Staples Center, The Academy nominated the record Tribute to Irakere in the cathegory of Best Latin Jazz Album.

Valdés,75, in thanking the public for the Award mentioned his thanks to the organizers,to the Marciac Festival,in France, where he recorded the album,and also to those original Irakeres and those who played with the band at diffrent times.

He remember the memories of those music companions who are now dead like Carlos Emilio Morales y Miguel Angá.

With this award, Chucho Valdés now has 9 prizes, 6 of them are Grammies and 3 Latin Grammies.