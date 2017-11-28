ENGLISH NEWSPAPER IN SANCTI SPIRITUS, CUBA
Raúl Castro Welcomes Vietnamese Public Security Minister

escambray today, cuba, vietnam, cuba president raul castro
Cuba President Raúl Castro Ruz (R) and Colonel General To Lam. (Photo: Estudio Revolución).

During the meeting, the excellent state of relations that unites the two peoples, parties and governments was confirmed

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received Colonel General To Lam, minister of Public Security of Vietnam, this Monday, November 27, who is on a working visit to the island.

During the meeting, the excellent state of the historic relations that unite our two peoples, parties and governments was confirmed.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Chi Thanh, and other members of his delegation.

Participating on the Cuban side were Vice Admiral and Interior Minister Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo, and other heads of this ministry.

