Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, received this April 27, His Excellency Danny Faure, president of the Republic of the Seychelles, making an official visit to the country.

The meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere, during which the two dignitaries discussed the satisfactory state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their willingness to continue strengthening cooperation ties, while also addressing issues on the international agenda.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Macsuzy Mondon, designated minister and minister of Local Government; Claude Morel, secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Aude Labaleine, secretary of state for Presidential Affairs.

Participating on the Cuban side were Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Rogelio Sierra, minister and deputy minister of Foreign Relations, respectively.