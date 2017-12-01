Protests Continue in Honduras after Elections

According to reports, at least three people died, including a minor, as a result of the heavy police repression unleashed in the last hours

Protests in Honduras continue today in several cities of the country before the consummation of an alleged electoral fraud in favor of the president and candidate for reelection, Juan Orlando Hernández.

According to newspaper reports, at least three people died, including a minor, as a result of the heavy police repression unleashed in the last hours, while dozens were injured.

The burning of tires, barricades, and blockades of streets and avenues are maintained this Friday in several points of the capital, as well as in cities of the center and north of the country for an alleged electoral blow against the candidate of the Opposition Alliance against the Dictatorship, Salvador Nasralla.

In this way, the tension of the Hondurans is fueled by the passing of the hours, as the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) maintains an unusual delay in disseminating the final results of the general elections held last Sunday.

The followers of Nasralla assume that there was an electoral fraud after their leader reported the TSE for manipulating the data to snatch the victory.

Against this, the opposition candidate said he would not recognise the results because he considered the court to be cheating, corrupt and in the service of the current president.