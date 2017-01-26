Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto informed through Twitter that he will no travel to the White House next week to meet with his United States counterpart Donald Trump

Almost three hours after Trump published, also in that social network, that he is not willing to pay for the wall, the meeting with Peña Nieto would not make sense, the Mexican president responded by the same way.

‘This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the @POTUS’, twitted the Mexican head of state.