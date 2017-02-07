The international event will be also attended by 61 national and 75 foreigner exhibitors stemming from Peru, Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and China

The Havana International Book Fair (IBF) boasts, during this edition, a record number of participants: 46 nations and there are still some other countries coming interested in attending, according to the organizers.

As stated by IBF President, Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, about four million books will be available for public, and also highlighted the presence of over 70 Cuban Publishing Houses.

Rodríguez also emphasized the broad representation of Canada, guest country of the IBFA´s 26th edition, as well as dissimilar activities related to Armando Hart Dávalos´s life and work, Cuban intellectual to whom this event is dedicated.

In addition, a special tribute to Fidel Castro (1926-2016) is to be conducted. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy about 24 books linked with Fidel Castro, as well as panels and debates.

Plus, a Colloquium on Fidel Castro’s political thought Formation will be held from February 10th to 11th, at ‘Nicolás Guillén’ Room, the director of ‘Dulce María Loynaz Center’, Jesus David Curbelo stated.

The IBF will be attended by 61 national and 75 foreigner exhibitors stemming from Peru, Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and China, ICL Vice-President Edel Morales said.