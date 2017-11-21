The Puerto Rican independence leader paid tribute to Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, and also revered other Cuban heroes

Puerto Rican independence leader Oscar Lopez Rivera paid tribute to Fidel Castro in the Cemetery of Santa Ifigenia right after arriving in Santiago de Cuba city, and also revered other Cuban heroes.

The Puerto Rican fighter, recently liberated after 36 years in US prison, laid a wreath before the monuments to Mariana Grajales, Carlos Manuel de Cespedes and Jose Marti, in the Cemetery.

He said he left the bury-ground with his energy charged to carry on the struggle for the full liberation of Puerto Rico, which will be the meaning of his life, until he dies.

The Puerto Rican leader arrived in this city from Bayamo, capital of the eastern province of Granma.

During his stay in the cemetery he was accompanied by the Hero of the Republic of Cuba and President of the Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, Fernando González LLort, who shared prison with him during part of his time in jail.

The First Secretary of the Communist Party in this province, Lázaro Expósito, and the president of the Provincial Legislative Assembly, Beatriz Johnson, were also at his side.

As part of his program here, Lopez Rivera will visit the 26 de Julio Museum, located in the former Moncada Barracks that was assaulted by Fidel and young revolutionaries in 1953, and will receive recognition from the Santiago authorities.