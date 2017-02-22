Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » February 2017 » Sport, Top news/

No Cuba-Taiwan Preparatory Baseball Game Due to Rain

.
Wednesday, 22 February, 2017 . . 0  

Cuba’s third exhibition game versus Taiwan in its Asia tour in preparation for the 4th World Baseball Classic was suspended today due to the rain

escambray today, cuban baseball team, baseball classic

The Cuban team will face the Elephants Brothers of the professional league on Thursday. (Photo taken from PL)

The Caribbean team was expected to play its third practice game against a Taiwanese university team, but the field in the Intercontinental Stadium was in very poor condition due to the rain.

The president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Higinio Velez, proposed to play on Thursday morning, but the members of the rival team have another commitment.

The Cuban team will face the Elephants Brothers of the professional league on Thursday and a day later will head to South Korea, to carry out the second phase of its preparation.

Playing Taiwan’s National Team on Monday and Tuesday, the Cuban team won the opener 6-2 and lost 2-4 the second.

 

Related

Published under: ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.