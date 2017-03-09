Assange made the statement in a press conference streamed live from Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he has been living as a since 2012

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday accused the CIA of ”devastating incompetence” for failing to protect its hacking secrets and said he would work with tech companies to develop fixes for them.

‘This is a historic act of devastating incompetence, to have created such an arsenal and then stored it all in one place,’ Assange said.

‘It is impossible to keep effective control of cyber weapons… If you build them, eventually you will lose them,’ Assange said.

Assange was speaking in a press conference streamed live from Ecuador’s embassy in London, where he has been living as a since 2012.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks published nearly 9,000 documents it said were part of a huge trove leaked from the CIA, describing it as the largest ever publication of secret intelligence materials.

The documents showed that CIA hackers can turn a TV into a listening device, bypass popular encryption apps, and possibly control one’s car.

WikiLeaks itself said the documents, hacking tools and code came from an archive that had circulated among US government hackers and private contractors.

WikiLeaks has stunned the US government with a series of publications of top secret political, diplomatic and intelligence materials in recent years.

The web site said that CIA could hack in to Windows, MacOs, Linux Solaris, among many other.