This event is the best opportunity for young generations of musicians to show their performance and song writing skills

The Young Jazz Band, directed by maestro Joaquin Betancourt, is the main star of the opening gala of the 20th edition of the Young Jazz Musicians Competition (Jojazz), to be held until November 19.

Young musicians such as Yanet Valdes, Yissi Garcia, Emir Santacruz, Yasek Manzano, and Alejandro Falcon, among other artists, all of them awarded in previous editions of the contest, will attend as guests in the concert.

The band directed by Betancourt is celebrating one decade of founding, and its leading role in the event is to promote the interpretation and jazz creation from the new generations.

Jojazz, with the participation of more than 140 musicians, especially conservatory students throughout the country, proposes for this edition a busy agenda of concerts and jam sessions, practical classes, and an improvisation meeting, which will take place in different Havana sites.

Organized by the National Center of Popular Music and the Cuban Institute of Music, the contest has become the best opportunity for young generations of musicians to show their performance and song writing skills.