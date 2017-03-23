According to the British Government, the perpetrator of the attack was born in the United Kingdom and was investigated in the past by MI5 Security Service

The terrorist group Islamic State (EI) claimed responsibility for the attack carried out Wednesday in the immediate vicinity of the British Parliament, in which four people were killed and 30 wounded.

‘The attacker yesterday in front of the British Parliament in London was an IS soldier, who executed the operation in response to calls to attack citizens of coalition countries’, the extremist group reported through its Amaq news agency.

The IS adjudged itself de responsibility for the incident, although the author of the attack – whose identity remains hidden for investigative reasons – acted alone.

During the assault two people were killed on the Westminster Bridge as well as an agent was stabbed by the aggressor, who finally was shot down by the London police in the courtyard of Parliament.

According to the latest notifications from the British Government, the perpetrator of the attack was born in the United Kingdom and was investigated in the past by MI5 Security Service for violent extremism.

Even so, considered as a ‘peripheral figure’, he was outside the radar of anti-terrorist services until the moment of the events.

‘He was an isolated figure. His case is not part of the current intelligence situation. There was no intelligence prior to this attempted bombing or plot, ‘said British Prime Minister Theresa May, who was inside the compound at the time of the terrorist act.