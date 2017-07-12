Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » July 2017 » Science, Top news/

India to Start Family Planning Campaign

.
Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, india, family planning program

Indian Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said the government will check the advances of the program every year. (Photo taken from http://www.gettyimages.com)

The program will take place in 146 districts in seven states and will be focused on improving contraceptive methods

The Indian Ministry of Health launched a family planning campaign aimed at slowing the growth of the country’s population, inhabited by more than 1,3 billion people.

The mission will take place in 146 districts in seven states with high fertility rates and will be focused on improving contraceptive methods.

The government will conduct half yearly review of the program to measure whether it is moving in the right direction, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda told reporters.

“We have enhanced the basket of contraceptive choices to meet the different needs of couples and have taken steps to ensure the product quality and reach consumers in rural and urban areas”, he said.

Deputy Minister Anupriya Patel said that in her country there are more than 9,2 million sexually active adolescents (ages 15-19), of whom 26 percent have no access to contraceptives.

“The changes in population growth rates are closely linked to national and global development challenges”, she said.

The campaign is the result of the agreements recently reached at an international meeting on family planning.

Published under: ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.