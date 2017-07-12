The program will take place in 146 districts in seven states and will be focused on improving contraceptive methods

The Indian Ministry of Health launched a family planning campaign aimed at slowing the growth of the country’s population, inhabited by more than 1,3 billion people.

The mission will take place in 146 districts in seven states with high fertility rates and will be focused on improving contraceptive methods.

The government will conduct half yearly review of the program to measure whether it is moving in the right direction, Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda told reporters.

“We have enhanced the basket of contraceptive choices to meet the different needs of couples and have taken steps to ensure the product quality and reach consumers in rural and urban areas”, he said.

Deputy Minister Anupriya Patel said that in her country there are more than 9,2 million sexually active adolescents (ages 15-19), of whom 26 percent have no access to contraceptives.

“The changes in population growth rates are closely linked to national and global development challenges”, she said.

The campaign is the result of the agreements recently reached at an international meeting on family planning.