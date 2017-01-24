Important coastal floods were recorded in Havana as a result of a strong and extensive extra-tropical depression over South Carolina, in the United States, covering all Cuban territory with its wide circulation.

Winds between 25 and 40 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour and heavy swells has caused flooding last night on the low areas of the Havana coastline where there is no report of loss of human life or damages, due to the timely participation of the authorities

Since the beginning of this meteorological event, different forces of the Cuban Civil Defense in the capital have been on alert in order to offer greater protection to the affected population.