Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Spanish . RSS  . Site Map
Escambray on Facebook Escambray on Twitter Escambray on Flickr RSS Feed

Inicio » April 2017 » Top news, World/

New US Attack on Syria Kills Hundreds

.
Thursday, 13 April, 2017 . . 0  
escambray today, syria

The airstrike also caused huge fire and killed hundreds of people, including civilians. (Photo: twitter)

Hundreds of people were killed in Syria after an airstrike this Wednesday by US-led coalition’s warplanes

The target of the attack was a huge Daesh warehouse where poisoned materials were stored. The attack took place in the eastern village of Hatleh, according to a statement released by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces.

The airstrike also caused huge fire and killed hundreds of people, including civilians, as a result of suffocation.

This new incident is proof of the possession of chemical weapons on the part of terrorists and confirms the relation between terrorist organizations and their supporters, when finding pretexts to launch chemical attacks so as to blame the Syrian army, added the statement.

 

 

With information from http://syriatimes.sy

 

Published under: ,

Make a comment
Escambray reserves the right to moderate comments which are disrespectful, offensive, vulgar, or that attempt against the dignity of either a person or a social group.

The mandatory fields are marked.