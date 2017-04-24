Demonstrators went along several streets and destroyed showcases and painted sings on walls to show their rejection to Macron and Le Pen

Hundreds of French people protested at the Place de la Bastille, in Paris, to express their non-conformity with the results in the presidential elections, an action that turned into a tense clash with the security forces.

According to reports, from 300 to 400 demonstrators gathered at the square to express their indignation and one of the organizers called, using a megaphone, to express themselves ‘against Marine and against Macron,’ in reference to the two winners of the first electoral round.

Although the official numbers are still unknown, all polls have predicted the victory by centrist Emmanuel Macron and right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen.

The security forces tried to control the demonstration with tear gas and there were violent clashes, with the activists launching petards, but finally it was impossible to control the crowd.

According to images published by the media, the demonstrators went along several streets and destroyed showcases and painted sings on walls to show their rejection to Macron and Le Pen.

The plans announced were to maintain the movement until midnight.