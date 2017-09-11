All people interested in cooperating with the states hit by the phenomenon are free to make donations

A tent in Plaza Grande, in the historic center of Quito, collects staple products, donated to help people affected by Hurricane Irma in Cuba and the Caribbean, where damages are still being quantified today.

The initiative, led by the president of the National Assembly, José Serrano, seeks to involve all those interested in cooperating with the states hit by the phenomenon, considered the most powerful of its kind in the last 90 years, and especially Cuba, one of the first countries to send aid to Ecuador, following the earthquake of April 2016.

Tamara Vera, from Communication of Citizen Participation in the highest legislative body, told Prensa Latina that the aid will also benefit Mexico, recently affected by an 8.2-magnitude earthquake.

Vera clarified that they essentially hope to collect water and non-perishable food.

She also said that actions may be extended during the week and involve assembly members.

‘We hope to be here in the Plaza Grande from Monday to Friday, so we invite everyone to collaborate with those sister nations that are in need,’ she warned.