The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States are set to present Honorary Award to Canadian actor Donald Sutherland in recognition of his remarkable film career, the institution said today.

Academy President John Bailey also said that Belgian director Agnes Varda, writer-director Charles Burnett and cinematographer Owen Roizman will also be honored.

The decision to reward these film star’s work resulted from the Academy’s Board of Governors meeting, announcing that the four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center..

‘This year’s Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity,’ the Academy’s new president John Bailey said Wednesday in announcing the honors.

Joint work has been subject of criticism pointing to the advanced age of its members and the lack of diversity, which it is attempting to dismiss by increasing international membership, minority inclusion and the careful choice of honorary prizes.