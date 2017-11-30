Cultural Evening Honors Fidel in Sancti Spiritus

The first anniversary of the passage of the Caravan of Freedom with the ashes of Fidel Castro will be marked in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, with a cultural evening.

The Provincial Library Rubén Martínez Villena, the same institution from where Fidel addressed local residents on January 6, 1959 and where the Caravan made a stop last December, 2016 will be the venue of the tribute to the great man that did so much for our culture and for the rest of the world.

According to Carlos Sotolongo, artistic director of the event, some of the most important musical groups of the territory will participate in the gala, along with amateur artists of all ages.

The passage of the Caravan of Freedom with the ashes of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on its route to Santiago de Cuba’s Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, received the loving embrace of all the people of Sancti Spiritus.