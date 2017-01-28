Cuban President Raul Castro led the traditional March of the Torches held by young people in homage to the National Hero, José Martí, on the occasion of his birthday

Followed by thousands of students from different educational levels, the youth and the people in general, the head of state covered last night the route that goes from University of Havana steps to Fragua Martiana, site in which the former San Lazaro Quarries were located, where Martí was imprisoned at age 16.

Before the parade began, the president of the University Student Federation (FEU), Jennifer Bello, urged the participants to ratify their commitment to the defense of the Homeland and the Revolution. Cuba vibrates tonight, when thousands of students and young people reissue the March of the Torches, this time throughout the island, as a homage and sincere tribute to our José Martí, who has become a nutritious sap of the thinking of each new generation, in necessary inspiration that encourages unity, reason and sacrifice’. Bello stressed that this edition of the parade was dedicated to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who passed away on November 25.