The prize is awarded once a year, and will be delivered during the 70th World Health Assembly, scheduled from May 22nd to 31rd in Geneva

The World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded today the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Contingent, in recognition of its international solidarity efforts to confront natural disasters and serious epidemics.

The 140th session of the WHO Executive Board has unanimously decided, a statement from the Havana embassy in Geneva said.

Established in 2009, the Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health has recognized the work of people, institutions and organizations with a significant contribution in the field of public health.

The ceremony for the Henry Reeve contingent awards the solidarity work carried out in several countries affected by natural disasters, as well as more than 250 Cuban specialists who worked in African nations during the dangerous Ebola epidemic.

The diplomatic communique recalls that this brigade was constituted on September 19th, 2005 in Havana by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Since then, about 7,254 Cuban medical collaborators worked in 19 nations (twice in Haiti and Chile), the note said.

The awarding ceremony will take place during the 70th World Health Assembly, scheduled from May 22nd to 31rd in Geneva.