During his stay in the European country, Bruno Rodríguez will hold official talks with his Greek peer, Nikos Kotzias, and other government officials

Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, arrived in Greece for an official visit. The Cuban diplomat was welcomed at the Athens’s airport by Mrs. Aglaia Balta, Director of Greek Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His delegation is composed of the head for Europe and Canada Department at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo; Ambassador Barbara Montalvo, head of the Ministry Secretariat, and Cuban Ambassador to Greece, Zelmys Dominguez.

During his stay in Athens, the Cuban FM will hold official talks with his Greek peer, Nikos Kotzias, and other government officials.

Rodriguez Parrilla’s visit aims to strengthen the positive relations and continue to expand the ties between the two nations in the political, diplomatic and economic-commercial fields, among other spheres of mutual interest.

Greece is the last leg of his European tour that took him this week first to Spain and then Portugal. It takes place after the European Union decided to resume the political dialogue with Cuba.