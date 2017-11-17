The delegation, led by Antonio Guerrero, is set to review the progress of Cuban collaboration in the construction sector

The Hero of the Republic of Cuba Antonio Guerrero arrived in Pretoria heading a delegation to hold bilateral meetings in the Department of Public Works and Human Settlements, among other activities.

Guerrero, vice-president of the Superior Organization of Business Management (OSDE) of Construction Design and Engineering, is accompanied by the architect Rubí Despaigne, president of the Union of Caribbean Companies (UNECA).

Pretoria is the last stop on a tour of African countries that included Equatorial Guinea and Namibia.

During its official program, which will begin on Monday, the delegation will review the progress of Cuban collaboration in the construction sector.

According to the agenda, Guerrero and Rubí will hold a meeting on Saturday with the collaborators of the UNECA that provide services in the provinces of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, and on Sunday they will travel to the Free State.

There are scheduled meetings with the Prime Minister of that province, Ace Magashule, and officials from other organizations, including the Human Settlements.

In Free State, the delegation will also place floral offerings before the statues, unveiled on October 25, of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution and of the veteran anti-apartheid leader Oliver Tambo, whose centenary has been celebrated throughout this year with numerous tributes.

On his return to Pretoria, Guerrero and Rubí will hold meetings with Gauteng leaders that include an interview with the province’s Prime Minister, David Makhura, and officials from Human Settlements and Public Works.

Meetings are also announced with general directors of the National Departments of Human Settlements and Public Works, as well as with a group of businessmen.

The Cuban delegation will finish its visit to South Africa on November 24.