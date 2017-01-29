The famous Cuban Ballerina Marta García died today in a hospital at 68 years old from lung cancer, according to sources close to the artsist

García was born Feb 7 1949 in Guanabacoa, Havana and her long career made her one of the main pilars of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba (BNC) company.

With less than 5 years old the Best Artist Award given by a popular TV program at that time, when she sang, acted and dance.