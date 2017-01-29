Cuban Ballet: Marta Garcia Dies in Spain
The famous Cuban Ballerina Marta García died today in a hospital at 68 years old from lung cancer, according to sources close to the artsist
García was born Feb 7 1949 in Guanabacoa, Havana and her long career made her one of the main pilars of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba (BNC) company.
With less than 5 years old the Best Artist Award given by a popular TV program at that time, when she sang, acted and dance.
In 1956 she starts in the Academia de Ballet Alicia Alonso located at then called Teatro Radiocentro (today renamed Yara).
Ten years later she perfoms her first presentation in Las Amigas de Gisselle;andDanza Española and Mazurca from the El lago de los cisnes.
With the BNC she travels the world and performed all the main roles of the great calssics ballet repertoire like La fille mar gardée, Giselle and El lago de los cisnes, Don Quijote y La bayadera.
Lest than two years ago she published her memoirs in Spain.