Cuban female cyclist Arlenis Sierra will depart from the starting line with the pink shirt as the leader of the 17th Female Tour to Costa Rica in its 2017 edition, after winning the prologue of the Tour, run on 1.5 kilometers, previous to the first official stage.

Sierra arrived in the finish line being the first on the section called Loma Linda-Parque de la Paz, with a timing of 1:40 minutes, being followed by Sofia Bertizzolo, now her teammate in the Astana di Italia (1:43 minutes) and Chilean Paola Muñoz (Almacen 3R Makita, 1:44).

The Cuban cyclist – defending champion – will face approximately 70 rivals of eight countries in this first stage of the Costa Rican tour, which it will have a start in Parrita, going along Jacó and the finish line in Orotina, in a 85 kilometer stretch.

In this edition there are cyclists of Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico and Panama, and it is dedicated to Rosaura Méndez, one of the first Costa Ricans in going in for this sport in the country, who stands out for being the first national champion of route and the first Costa Rican cyclist first in integrating a continental team.

Sierra won the 2016 edition in the individual general, the regularity and the mountain awards, therefore is the favorite of the specialists.