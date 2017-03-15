The next meeting of the Russia-Cuba Health Working Group Intergovernmental Commission will be held in May

Cuban Deputy Minister of Public Health Marcia Cobas discussed cooperation in this area, including the introduction of Heberprot P in the country, with the Russian interim minister of that branch, Dimitri Kostennikov, diplomatic sources reported.

In the cordial meeting, it was agreed to hold, between late May and early June, in Havana, the next meeting of the Russia-Cuba Health Working Group Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration.

This event will coincide with a business and regulatory forum between Cuban and Russian companies in this sector.

As part of her working visit to Russia, the deputy minister, who headed a Cuban delegation, visited the facilities of the SKOLKOVO Foundation in Moscow.

In that facility he participated in the signing of a Tripartite Cooperation Agreement between the Cuban Medical Services Dealer, the SKOLKOVO Foundation and the EIDOS-Medicina LLC company on innovative technologies in the field of medical simulation equipment.

She also met with the social divisions of the KAMAZ and Russian Railways companies to discuss cooperation issues in the areas of health tourism.