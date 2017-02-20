Newspaper from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba

Cuba President Welcomes Vietnamese Parlamentarian

Monday, 20 February, 2017  

During the fraternal meeting, the leaders discussed the excellent state of the historic relations shared by the two parties, governments and people

Cuba President Raul Castro shakes hands with Tong Thi Phong, vice president of Viet Nam’s National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: Estudios Revolucion)

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, yesterday afternoon February 19, received Tong Thi Phong, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Political Bureau and vice president of the country’s National Assembly Standing Committee, who was visiting Cuba on the invitation of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

During the fraternal meeting, the leaders discussed the excellent state of the historic relations shared by the two parties, governments and people, as well as several issues on the international agenda.

Accompanying the distinguished guest were Vo Trong Viet, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, and Ambassador Nguyen Trung Thanh.

Participating on the Cuban side were Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, also a Political Bureau member, and Ana María Mari Machado, vice president of National Assembly of People’s Power.

 

