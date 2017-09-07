During the cordial meeting, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, president of the Councils of State and Ministers, yesterday afternoon, September 6, received Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo, Spain’s minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, who is making an official visit to the country.

During the cordial meeting, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations and reiterated their intention to continue expanding them, as it’s appropriate for two countries which share longstanding historical and cultural ties. They likewise addressed a number of issues on the international agenda.

Accompanying the distinguished guest were Juan José Buitrago de Benito, Spanish ambassador in Cuba, and Antonio Pérez-Hernández y Torra, director general for Iberoamerica at the country’s foreign ministry.

Additionally present on the Cuban side were Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla and Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Investment, respectively, plus Gustavo Machín Gómez, deputy director general at the ministry.